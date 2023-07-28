Liverpool are set for a fresh transfer windfall as they look to complete a deal to sign Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool are set to bring in a sizable transfer windfall to add to the sale of Jordan Henderson.

Jurgen Klopp has been working hard to overhaul his squad this summer after a disappointing season of last. The midfield, in particular, is where Klopp is focusing this summer, and it has been made easier by the departures of veteran stars James Milner and Henderson. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been brought in, and neither the incomings or outgoings will end there.

The Reds now look set to secure a fresh windfall thanks to another upcoming departure from midfield.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fabinho, who has been key for Liverpool over the last couple of years, is on his way out of the club, set to join the Saudi Arabia revolution.

Romano tweeted: “Understand Al Ittihad and Liverpool are closing in on Fabinho deal. Agreement on verge of being completed. LFC still cautious as documents have to be checked but it’s v(ery) close. Fabinho will undergo medical soon, if all goes to plan. Three year deal agreed with the player.”

It’s understood that deal will be worth £40million to Liverpool, and it’s likely to help them fund a deal for Southampton star Romeo Lavia, who appears to be their next big target. Lavia looks set to cost £50million, and between the departures of Henderson and Fabinho, Liverpool will be able to fund that deal without having to reach further into their pockets.

