Liverpool are keen to add further to their squad this summer as they prepare for the 2025-26 campaign

Liverpool have made a “direct approach” to Newcastle United to inform them of their hopes to begin discussions over what would be a club-record deal to sign striker Alexander Isak.

The Reds entered the summer looking to add a new forward to their ranks with Darwin Nunez widely expected to leave the club. The Uruguayan has been the subject of interest from Serie A champions Napoli but so far the clubs have been unable to come to terms on a transfer fee.

The Italian outfit have made an offer for Nunez but it came in below the Reds’ valuation.

With the Reds already making a number of signings this summer, they will likely need to sanction some player exits before they will be able to afford a deal for Isak. The Reds are willing to do business with Newcastle at around £120m, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, but the Magpies are widely believed to value Isak in excess of £150m.

Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell Alexander Isak and Liverpool update

Isak has long been identified as a dream target for Liverpool this summer. Now in a huge update, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Newcastle always wanted to keep the player. Newcastle believe they can offer him an important new deal with an important salary in the upcoming weeks, so Newcastle are always trying everything possible to keep the player at the club, but Liverpool want to try.

“He's always been the dream target, he's always been the top target. What I'm told is that in the recent hours Liverpool made a direct approach to Newcastle to inform them of the intention to open negotiations for a club record fee for Alexander Isak.”

Newcastle have been strongly linked with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, but are said to be keen for the 23-year-old to play alongside Isak rather than be a potential replacement.

Arne Slot believes Alexander Isak is an “unbelievable threat”

Isak scored a stunning goal against Liverpool in a 3-3 draw at St James’ Park in December but missed the reverse game at Anfield as the Reds ran out 2-0 winners. He did feature in the Carabao Cup final and scored what proved to be a decisive second goal for the Magpies.

Ahead of the final, Slot said: "In the last game Isak wasn’t involved, in the first game he was involved. He is such an important player for them, he’s an unbelievable threat and has the speed.”

Isak has four goals in six games against the Reds but has only been on the winning side once. He only has more goals against West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur. Since moving to England, he has scored 62 goals and provided 11 assists in 109 appearances for Newcastle.