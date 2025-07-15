Newcastle United and Liverpool have both been linked with the Eintracht Frankfurt man.

The team-mate of a Liverpool-linked Hugo Ekitike has insisted that the striker will not down tools at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Reds are among the clubs who have Ekitike on their radar in the summer transfer window. Last season, the France under-21s international fired 22 goals as Frankfurt finished third in the Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League.

The German outfit have reportedly slapped a price tag of £85 million on Ekitike’s head. He is under contract at Frankfurt in 2029 so they hold the majority of the bargaining chips.

A potential summer switch can often distract players. But Timothy Chandler, who has spent his entire career at the Waldstadion, insists that Ekitike will not fall into that category. Speaking to German newspaper BILD, Chandler said: "He's very open about it; we talked about it on the first day. If he stays here, he'll do anything for Eintracht. I completely believe him.

"He's pushing hard. You really have to say that. And he says: If something happens, something happens; if not, then it doesn't. As long as he's here, he'll push hard and he's a very, very good boy. And I also know that even if he ends up staying here, he'll give it his all."

Will Liverpool sign Hugo Ekitike?

Liverpool are not the only club who have been linked with Ekitike. During the transfer window, Manchester United are said to have made contact, while Arsenal and Chelsea have been credited with an interest.

However, Newcastle United have surprisingly entered the frame to sign the former Paris Saint-Germain marksman. The Magpies had been interested in Liam Delap and Joao Pedro - but the pair left Ipswich Town and Brighton respectively to join Chelsea.

Newcastle have Alexander Isak as their first-choice striker but it’s reported by talkSPORT that Ekitike would be signed to play alongside the St James’ Park talisman. Isak bagged 27 times in all competitions last term. The Sweden international would be at the top of Liverpool’s wish list if he became available, but Newcastle are reluctant to sell after qualifying for the Champions League. Ekitike has also been linked with Saudi Pro League clubs Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah.

According to reporter Julien Laurens, Ekitike’s agent has jetted into Newcastle to finalise the move.

Liverpool’s next priority

Liverpool’s potential move for a striker may depend on whether they can recoup the funds required. The Reds have already spent circa £200 million on Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimping and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Darwin Nunez has struggled for consistency since arriving at Anfield from Benfica for an initial £64 million in 2022. On the way to the Premier League title, Nunez started only eight games and netted seven times in all competitions. Serie A champions have the Uruguay international on their radar.

Another forward who could depart if Federico Chiesa. Despite joining Liverpool last summer, Chiesa was on the periphery during his maiden campaign and made just five league appearances. Chiesa has also been linked with a potential return to Italy.