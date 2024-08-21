Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly close to completing their long-awaited first signing of the summer transfer window with further talks set to continue with Valencia over a deal for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Reds kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win at newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday thanks to second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah. Up next is their first home game as they host Brentford at Anfield on Sunday. It will be their final league outing before the transfer window shuts on Friday, August 30 with a visit to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United coming two days later. Liverpool were in the market for a new defensive midfielder and tried to complete a deal for Real Sociedad star Martín Zubimendi but the Euro 2024 winner opted to remain in Spain.

As Liverpool turn their attention elsewhere to complete their first incoming of the summer, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on Mamardashvili’s move to Merseyside. Posting on X, he said on Wednesday morning: “Liverpool and Valencia will talk again today in order to fix details of Giorgi Mamardashvili deal. All parties want to get it done this week as Georgian GK would stay at Valencia on loan at least for one more season. Deal at final stages.”

It comes after widespread reports on Tuesday that the clubs were advancing with a deal. The Athletic has reported a fee in the region of £34m has been discussed between the clubs. Mamardashvili was previously targeted by Premier League rivals Newcastle United but a deal never came to fruition. As stated above, the plan is for the Georgian international to remain in La Liga for at least one more season. The 23-year-old joined Valencia in 2021 and has since played 101 times for the club, keeping 31 clean sheets.

He has earned 21 international caps and played every game as Georgia reached the last 16 of Euro 2024, when they were knocked out by eventual tournament winners Spain. Liverpool are well stocked in the goalkeeping department and are not currently in great need of more additions in the position, hence the proposal for Mamardashvili to remain at Valencia for the duration of the 2024-25 campaign.

Alisson Becker is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2027, having signed an extension to his deal back in 2021. Number two Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move away this summer but no offers have been forthcoming for the Republic of Ireland international. He is under contract until the summer of 2026. It remains to be seen if Alisson or Kelleher would be on the move next summer if a deal for Mamardashvili is completed.