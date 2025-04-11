Fabrizio Romano expects £85m star to leave Liverpool amid ‘interesting case’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool could be bracing themselves for two high profile exits in the summer

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has sensationally claimed that Darwin Nunez’s days as a Liverpool player could be numbered as speculation surrounding a high profile summer exit continues to intensify.

The champions elect are currently breathing a sigh of relief after retaining the services of top scorer Mohamed Salah for another two seasons. Meanwhile, a fresh deal for imperious club captain Virgil Van Dijk is expected to be announced imminently.

Salah has registered an incredible 27 goals and 17 assists from 31 league matches this season and has been the standout player in the Premier League with a series of consistent performances.

However, the same cannot be said for Nunez, who has struggled to make a great first impression since Arne Slot’s arrival in the summer. The Uruguayan has found the net just five times and registered two assists in 25 appearances this term and has been criticised for his failure to capitalise on big chances throughout the campaign.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Darwin Nunez future

Darwin Nunez arrived at Liverpool from Benfica to great fanfare in a deal worth a club-record £85m. He had scored goals at a prolific rate out in Portugal and experienced a steady first season with 15 across all competitions and nine in the league.

He helped Liverpool return to the Champions League and lift a League Cup during Jurgen Klopp’s final season at the club, registering 18 goals across all competitions including 11 in the Premier League.

However, this term, he’s scored just seven across all competitions and has only produced seven assists which is nearly half the amount he managed last year. He’s started just eight games in the league and has arguably experienced the biggest drop off of any Reds star since Slot’s arrival.

On his YouTube channel, Romano admitted an exit for Nunez is likely while also throwing Luis Diaz into the mix as part of Slot’s summer overhaul: "From Saudi, they arrived very strong for Liverpool players. In January, I told you Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and these two cases could be interesting to follow in the summer.

"I expect Darwin Nunez to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window, and I expect Luis Diaz to be an interesting case, because from Saudi, they are still there."

Could Luis Diaz leave this summer?

Luis Diaz exploded into life this season with five goals in the first five league matches while also firing in a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. The Colombian currently has a total of 14 goals and eight assists from 44 appearances and has remained a key threat throughout the campaign despite not finding the net as frequently as he did earlier in the season.

However, he’s constantly been linked with moves away throughout the season with ESPN reporting he sits highly on Barcelona’s list of priorities, with Saudi Pro League sides also showing firm interest.