Fabrizio Romano names only way Liverpool's £64m star could leave this summer

Fabrizio Romano has claimed there is only one way that Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz could leave this summer amid reports of interest from Spain and France.

Diaz, 27, has become a key figure at Liverpool since the departure of Sadio Mane on the left wing and played 51 times in all competitions last season. There was some standout displays and moments such as his star showing against Manchester City at Anfield where, at one point, he had both Rodri and Kyle Walker beaten all ends up.

However, that game was a microcosm into his main struggle at Liverpool - his output pales in comparison to his predecessor. Mane tied for the Golden Boot in the 2018/19 season while Diaz managed 13 in all competitions in the last campaign.

As a result, there have been some rumblings of a move away as famed clubs such as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain look to bolster that left-sided attacking position. Kylian Mbappe has departed the French club while Barca hopes of Ansu Fati blossoming on that flank have fizzled out. But there is only one way that the Colombian could leave this summer.

Romano has since cleared up the Reds’ stance on the matter with GIVEMESPORT, confirming it would take a ‘crazy’ proposal to steal the Colombian away.

“Yes, Liverpool are very happy with him. He’s very happy at Liverpool. So, unless they receive a completely crazy proposal in terms of financial package, I don’t see any change, really,” the CaughtOffside columnist wrote.

