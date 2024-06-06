Chelsea 'line up' shock move for Everton star as Arsenal 'lead race' for £55m star

Todd Boehly, Owner of Chelsea

Everton transfer news: Chelsea are in the market for an attacker this summer and could take advantage of Everton.

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Everton attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin amid their ongoing interest in strikers.

After a disappointing campaign in front of goal, they are hoping to improve on Nicolas Jackson by signing a new forward this summer with Armando Broja set to leave. Reports have stipulated that RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko is wanted by Todd Boehly but he is also being chased by Arsenal. He reportedly has a release clause of £55m (€65m) with the Gunners reportedly in a stronger position to land his signature.

If they fail to persuade him to join Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge, then they could turn their attention to Calvert-Lewin, according to the Mail Sport. The 27-year-old has just one year left on his deal at Everton and is currently in contracts talks over a new deal. That expires in 2025 and it could see clubs take advantage of Everton’s poor financial situation by putting money on the table for their main striker who will be considering his options.

There’s also Everton’s unwavering financial issues that continue to plague the club; they are likely to have to sell one of their key assets this summer in Jarrad Branthwaite or Amadou Onana and Calvert-Lewin could well follow either of them out of the door if Chelsea do arrive.

Despite a mixed season, Calvert-Lewin ended with eight goals and three assists in all competitions. There were some standouts showing from the former England forward, notably during the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park as the Toffees beat Liverpool 2-0. However, Sean Dyche’s side did finish as the league’s second-lowest scorers behind Sheffield United and he did underperform on his expected goals by around six, which shows he could have, and maybe should have, done a lot better this season.