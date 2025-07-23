Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak

Liverpool look set to wrap up a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike but links to Newcastle United star Alexander Isak refuse to go away.

The Reds are ready to part ways with Darwin Nunez after an inconsistent three years at Anfield. Serie A side Napoli had been interested but have backed away from a deal over what they view as a high price tag.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia remain interested and are willing to pay the reported £65m it will take for Nunez to leave Anfield. An exit for the Uruguayan would leave the Reds without an experienced striker meaning that signing both Ekitike and Isak in the same window cannot be taken off the table.

They made an approach to Newcastle last week to signal their interest and outlined their intent to pay £120m for the Sweden international. A deal at that price would be a British record transfer.

Isak was left out of the Magpies’ friendly win over Celtic over the weekend, with manager Eddie Howe admitting he made the decision because of the speculation surrounding the player while he also unable to confirm if Isak would remain at St James’ Park beyond the summer.

Alexander Isak makes huge Newcastle United wage demand

Newcastle have insisted Isak is valued in excess of £150m and want him to sign a new contract. However, the Magpies are said to have been left ‘shocked’ after the striker demanded a new salary close to £300,000 per week.

That is according to TBR Football, who note the club’s top earner is Bruno Guimaraes who is on a deal worth more than £150,000-a-week. Newcastle want to make Isak their highest paid player, but have been looking at a deal around £200,000 a week.

Despite the parties being £100,000 a part in contract talks, Newcastle are said to remain adamant that Isak is not for sale this summer. That is despite his agent saying in recent days: “We are already studying and analysing all options, and we may be close to finalising the next step for the player.”

Isak has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and has reportedly given the green light for discussions to be opened to explore a deal.

Alexander Isak trains alone amid Liverpool transfer interest

Pictures emerged of Isak training on his own at the Newcastle training ground but Newcastle World has reported the reason behind that was nothing to do with the speculation surrounding the player.

They report the player has picked up a minor thigh problem and has underwent a scan that has come back clear to indicate no serious injury. However, he was given his own training plan as a pre-caution and to avoid making the injury worse with the new Premier League season less than a month away.

It is only a minor issue and he is expected to be part of the Newcastle squad that jets off to Singapore on Thursday as they prepare to face Arsenal in a pre-season friendly.