Liverpool are considering an offer for one of their leading transfer targets this summer.

Liverpool are on the market for a number of new recruits this summer and Antonee Robinson has emerged as one of their leading targets.

As the Reds consider the future of the left-back position, a number of potential Andy Robertson replacements have been linked with a summer move to Anfield. As we approach the end of the season, rumours have started to ramp up and it’s to be expected that Liverpool will enter the transfer window as Premier League champions.

Recent reports have suggested the Reds are considering tabling an offer for Robinson, which would present him with the biggest move of his career. The Fulham star has been turning a lot of heads, which is not something that’s new to him. However, he was previously expected to complete a mega move to AC Milan, before talks collapsed in a Deadline Day nightmare.

Antonee Robinson’s failed move to AC Milan

Robinson struggled to kickstart his career at Everton as two significant injuries got in the way of him progressing into the senior squad. In 2019, he made the move to Wigan Athletic and just a year later, he was stunned to discover European giants AC Milan and Paolo Maldini were knocking on the door for him.

Speaking to The Guardian to reflect on his story, the defender admitted he didn’t believe it at first, as a self-admitted ‘natural pessimist’.

“I played away at Swansea and the next day I got a call saying: ‘You’re flying to Milan tomorrow to do your deal.’ I then had Maldini on the phone and he was talking me through it. The fact it was Maldini, and he was trying to bring me into the club, was a big compliment. He had seen enough of me to say he was excited to work with me and he really believed that I could develop into a good player.”

Robinson revealed everything had been looking promising in his pending move but as his medical started, things started to flag up. The Milan team requested a second ECG after quizzing him over any potential heart issues. When the results came back, he was hit with the news that the club could not risk putting the transfer through.

“They said: ‘We can’t do a deal because something’s flagged up with your heart.’ It was Deadline Day and it would take a minimum of three days to find out the problem, so they couldn’t risk signing me. They were all talking so much but I’m just sat there staring at the floor and thinking: ‘Of course it’s not happened.’”

The results revealed Robinson was experiencing ectopic heartbeats, which eventually turned out to be as a result of caffeine. He did not require surgery but his dream of moving to Milan was over.

Liverpool considering bid for Antonee Robinson

After his failed move, Robinson signed for Fulham instead, where he has continued to impress in recent years. The USMNT star has not missed a single Premier League game so far this season, and has captained his side on multiple occasions. The left-back has also contributed 10 assists, which is definitely something Liverpool will be interested in, having boasted the creative talent of both Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold as full-backs.

While multiple clubs are currently showing interest in Robinson, Liverpool have been named as the club with the ‘strongest interest’. That’s according to CaughtOffside, who has reported that Arne Slot’s side are now ‘preparing’ to offer in the region of €35 million (£29m) in attempt so sign the defender this summer.

However, this figure has been viewed as quite low and Fulham aren’t in a rush to sell one of their most important players. A fee closer to €50 million (£42m) has been reported as a more reasonable figure to get a deal over the line.

