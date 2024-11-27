Man City suffered a shock 3-3 draw in the Champions League as their woes continued.

Feyenoord manager Brian Priske has told Liverpool to go and finish the job after handing Manchester City their latest blow.

City’s dire form continued as they were held to a 3-3 draw against the Dutch outfit in the Champions League - having led the game by three goals after 75 minutes. Pep Guardiola’s side had lost their previous five matches and their latest sobering result will feel like another reverse.

Certainly, Liverpool manager Arne Slot will have been delighted for Feyenoord - the club that he departed in the summer after three years to make the move to Merseyside. It means that there is even more pressure on City as they make the trip to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday. Liverpool sit eight points clear at the summit of the table and Guardiola has admitted there is no way City will be able to catch their modern-day rivals if the gap is extended to 11.

Priske hailed the squad that he inherited from Slot at Feyenoord and is hoping that he has given Liverpool a helping hand. Speaking to Amazon Prime, former Portsmouth defender Priske said: "I'm sure he's [Slot] proud. As an ex-Feyenoord manager, I'm sure he's following, I know that.

"We've definitely done everything we could to help him as well. He had a massive impact on the club over the last three years, he definitely gave me a good start as well, with a good team and Champions League [qualification]. So I'm really happy that, hopefully, we can help him a bit, and he needs to do the dirty job at the weekend.”

Liverpool are in Champions League action tonight when they welcome Real Madrid to Anfield.