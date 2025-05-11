Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool team predicted to face Arsenal in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool continue to celebrate being crowned Premier League champions when they welcome their nearest rivals Arsenal to Anfield (16.30pm BST).

The two sides were battling for the title throughout the season. But since 8 November, the Reds have sat at the top of the table, with the 20th English championship in the club’s history being claimed two weeks ago. The feat was made more impressive given that Arne Slot only took over as head coach last summer and Liverpool were hardly tipped by anybody to win the league.

Arsenal were picked by plenty to end their drought finally. Yet the Gunners are in a bit of a battle to finish as runners-up for a third successive season, with Manchester City two points adrift.

It was no surprise that Slot made several changes to his team for last weekend’s 3-1 loss at Chelsea. And this week, the news has been dominated by Trent Alexander-Arnold confirming he will leave Anfield at the end of his contract.

While Slot has insisted Liverpool should not be judged by the same standards they set before wrapping up the title, he still may want to deliver a statement over Arsenal. Ahead of the clash, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

Arsenal keeper David Raya has spoken of his admiration for Liverpool’s No.1 ahead of the clash. Alisson would relish a clean sheet against the Gunners.

RB - Conor Bradley

Slot has confirmed that the Northern Ireland international will feature from the outset. He could be undergoing a three-game audition to become first choice next season with Alexander-Arnold leaving.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

Handed a rest against Chelsea but it wouldn't be a surprise if Slot goes strong. Konate will be covering plenty of ground if Bradley plays high up the pitch. Will also be important when it comes to defending set-pieces.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Slot will continue to want his leader to continue skippering Liverpool, especially given the challenge they will face.

LB - Andy Robertson

There is some debate around whether Liverpool require a fresh left-sided full-back in the summer but Robertson is still very much first choice and he may have a point to prove.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Given a rest completely last weekend after starting every league game previously. Gravenberch should be plenty refreshed, having been one of the best midfielders in England this season.

CM - Curtis Jones

Alexis Mac Allister has been outstanding for Liverpool but it could be his turn to be given some respite. As a result, Jones could continue.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Pressing in the No.10 role has been a chief reason why he has been favoured. Szoboszlai was on the bench at Chelsea but may return.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool's talisman spurned a big chance at Chelsea in his bid to equal the Premier League record of goals and assists in a season. He’s still gunning for that landmark.

ST - Diogo Jota

The Portugal international has really struggled for form in recent months but Slot may pursue with Jota to try to get him to turn a corner before next term.

LW - Luis Diaz

Left on the bench at Chelsea and should be plenty refreshed. Diaz is enjoying a good ending to the season ahead of a potential decision over his future in the summer.

Subs

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Nunez, Gakpo.