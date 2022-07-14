Liverpool have been training ahead of their friendly against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool have held their latest open training session during their pre-season tour of the Far East.

The Reds today were put through their paces at the Singapore National Stadium ahead of Friday’s friendly against Crystal Palace.

We kept a close eye on matters and here are five things that we managed to spot.

Pair absent

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Diogo Jota had undergone a scan for a hamstring injury.

It was no surprise that the Portuguese was not involved in the session.

But Alisson Becker also could not train with the rest of his team-mates.

Indeed, Klopp confirmed before training that the goalkeeper was not 100%.

It's clear that Liverpool are taking no chances with Alisson.

The Reds already have Caoimhin Kelleher on the sidelines, having been left on Merseyside with a knock.

With the start of the campaign little more than three weeks away, Klopp will want to ensure he has his No.1 in between the posts.

Potential Palace hint

After an initial drill focused on shape, the group split off on to both halves of the pitch.

One set of 11 players in yellow bibs continued to work on shape.

It included James Milner - playing right-back - Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Kostask Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz featuring in a 4-3-3 system.

On the other half of the pitch, there was a mini-game that revolved around set-pieces between teams in white bibs and green bibs.

Indeed, the whites and yellows then swapped over after a short while.

In that side was Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibou Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho.

The greens were then made up of fringe players and youngsters.

Indeed, it could be a hint of the teams that Klopp has planned against Palace.

Both were well balanced. Both would be capable of playing in the Premier League.

The whites were stronger overall and it could suggest that's the XI that will begin tomorrow's game before being replaced by the yellows.

The greens then underwent the same drill. They may play their part if Klopp decides to give everyone 30 minutes of action against.

Carvalho talks

Before the groups split off, Klopp made it his duty to go and speak to one of his new summer signings.

An arm went around Carvalho before what appeared to be tactical talk ensued.

You could tell that the teenager was heeding every word.

As Klopp gestured as he dished out instructions, Carvalho's full focus was on what was being said rather than watching keep-ups and chats taking place around him.

There are youngsters who sometimes think they know best. That seems a stark contrast of Carvalho. He wants to learn.

Nunez work

Not only is Carvalho acclimatising to life as a Liverpool player but so is Darwin Nunez.

There were some who were quick to scrutinise the striker's first cameo in Tuesday’s loss to Man Utd, having arrived for what could become a club-record fee of £85 million.

But considering he'd been with the Reds squad for three days, he's very much a rookie in terms of Klopp's plans.

It's why assistant manager Pep Lijnders was working with Nunez about Liverpool's demands when it came to how the team pressed.

For a sustainable period, he was getting the Uruguay international to squeeze up and trust that his team-mates would be in support.

Once that drill was over, both Lijnders and Klopp spoke to Nunez. Inevitably, an arm of Klopp's went around the ex-Benfica man while that was going on.

Penalty practice

Liverpool won both their penalty shootouts last season to claim Carabao Cup and FA Cup glory at Wembley.

And it might only be July but they’re very much still being practised.

Towards the end of the session, several stepped up against young keeper Fabian Mrozek.

Mo Salah, surprisingly, saw one of his efforts thwarted. He made sure he finished on a high by taking another and slotting into the bottom corner.