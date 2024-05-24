James McConnell, Bobby Clark and Ben Doak of Liverpool at the end of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at the National Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ben Doak has been called up to Scotland’s provisional squad for Euro 2024.

Steve Clarke has heaped praise on Ben Doak after being including in his maiden Scotland squad.

The Liverpool winger was named in the Tartan Army's provisional squad for this summer's European Championships in Germany.

Doak is highly regarded by the Reds, having joined from Celtic two summers ago. He has made a total of 10 first-team appearances, three in the Premier League, and has been prolific at youth level.

And despite not playing since December after having knee surgery, the 18-year-old is in contention to represent Scotland at the Euros. Clarke has named 28 players in his panel and will have to remove two for the tournament.

Scotland play friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland before their official 26-man squad has to be named on 7 June. And Clarke, who previously served as a first-team coach at Liverpool and as Jose Mourinho’s assistant manager, is looking forward to casting his eye over Doak.

"Ben has a lot of talent, he catches your eye," said Clarke via BBC Sport. "Pace is something we haven't got in abundance. He's something a little bit different.

"I've never had the chance to work closely with Ben. It just seemed like the right opportunity to put him in, with the squad going up to 26 from 23. We'll have a look at Ben and see how he does."