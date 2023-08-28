‘It’s hard’ - Former Everton forward opens up about late Liverpool defeat

The former Everton forward opened up after Liverpool’s late victory over Newcastle.

Former Everton forward Anthony Gordon has spoken about his side’s late defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League over the weekend.

A late double from Darwin Nunez saw Jurgen Klopp’s side come back from a goal down to take all three points back to Merseyside.

Gordon had given Newcastle the lead in the 25th minute after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s mistake in what his second goal for the club since moving in January but that late cameo from Nunez saw them record back-to-back defeats after losing to Manchester City last time out.

“It’s hard to take, really,” the ex-Everton winger told NUFC TV. “You have to go through it to be able to understand it. It is just really disappointing as the game started so well and we were in a really good place.

“We just couldn’t get the second goal and, against a top team, that’s what you have to do.

“We played really well and created the chances, but we just weren’t clinical enough. That is what’s going to separate us from the top teams and is something we really need to focus on improving.

“If we can do that, we can beat anyone. I took my chance well, which felt amazing, but it doesn’t mean anything anymore.”

Gordon added: “I expect a massive reaction, especially just from this game, because we feel like we should have won. We’ve got a lot to do because we need to start killing games off.

“That game has gone now and we’ve got to take the lessons from it. It’s going to hurt us for a while, but we’ve got to move on.”

For Liverpool, it’s two wins and a draw from their opening three games which is certainly a welcome start after a summer of transfer saga’s and frustrations.