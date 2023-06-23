Former Liverpool and Everton stars to take part in charity event to support Ukraine

The charity match will take place on August 5 and feature plenty of footballing legends.

Past Liverpool and Everton players are set to take part in a special charity football event to raise funds for the Ukraine on August 5.

The game organised by Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and former Chelsea and AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko was announced by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who announced the Game4Ukraine personally in a public address.

He revealed that Chelsea will host the special match in west London in support of his United24 initiative, to raise funds for the reconstruction of the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynsky Lyceum in Chernihiv Oblast, a school struck by missiles. In terms of the allocation of funds, everything raised by the Game4Ukraine, through ticket sales, sponsorship and a special range of merchandise available on the day, will go towards restoring the school. A vital hub for education, the restoration will guarantee that children can learn in a safe and stable environment.

In terms of the game itself, it will feature players, both past and present, and it will see Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes take charge of one side and the legendary Arsenal figure Arsene Wenger take charge of the other. There will be two teams - Team Blue (captained by Shevchenko) and Team Yellow (captained by Zinchenko) - which feature a whole host of retired players, as well as a few current stars.

Ex-Liverpool stars Patrick Berger, John Arne Riise and Robbie Keane are all involved whilst the former Everton players include Joleon Lescott and Samuel Eto’o, who enjoyed a very brief spell at Goodison Park in the 2014/15 season. Players from Chelsea’s past feature heavily but there’s also the inclusion of the likes of Clarence Seedorf, Fabio Cannavaro and Robert Pires.

The two teams are as follows:

Team Schevchenko - Mudryk, Zola, Carvalho, Toni, Dida, Oddo, Cudicini, Gallas, Makelele, Eto’o, Essien, Cannavaro, Seedorf. M: Emma Hayes.

