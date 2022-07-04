Former Liverpool defender and title winner now on trial at League One club

Andre Wisdom spent nine years at Liverpool and now finds himself aiming to win a contract at Portsmouth.

Former Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom is on trial at Portsmouth.

Wisdom came through the Reds' youth ranks and spent nine years at Anfield.

He made 22 appearances in total, 14 of which were in the Premier League, and scored one goal.

However, after a series of loans at Derby County, West Brom, Norwich City and Red Bull Salzburg - where he won the Austrian Bundesliga title - Wisdom left in 2017.

The 29-year-old then joined Derby permanently where he featured for four years.

Wisdom helped the Rams retain their Championship status in the 2021-22 season before opting not to sign a new deal.

The former England under-21 international has not played a competitive game for more than a year, though, and now bids to get his career back on track at Portsmouth.

Wisdom played in two friendlies for League One Pompey over the weekend - a 3-0 defeat of Havant & Waterlooville and a 1-0 loss to Gosport Borough.

What’s been said

Andre Wisdom speaks with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fratton Park manager Danny Cowley told the Portsmouth News: "We’re trying to bring in a player who can play right of a back three and maybe at right-back as well, in order to give us the balance in the squad we would like.

"He’s been excellent in both games. He was great for the young players with his experience and leadership.

“If you ask Haji (Mnoga) and Liam Vincent who played either side of him, and Jay (Mingi) who played in front of him, they’d say what a massive help he was and he can be a massive help to their development. He can be good for us.

“He had a tough year last year, hence why he’s available for us to have a look at.