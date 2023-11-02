The Bayern Munich midfielder could be available next summer.

Former Liverpool target Joshua Kimmich is reportedly frustrated at Bayern Munich and may not renew his deal at the club.

Kimmich, 28, has been one of the standout midfielders in world football across the last five or so years but he also stood out for his ability to play right-back as well.

Recent seasons have seen the German giants fall in stature - in terms of European competitions - and they have certainly gone backwards despite winning the Champions League in 2020.

And now the latest news coming from German broadcaster Sport1, is that Kimmich is unlikely to renew his current deal at the club - as it stands - which expires on in 2025.

They have also said that Kimmich is having serious doubts about future with his current employers, with the frequency with which they have changed coach in recent times reportedly one of his main concerns.

Hansi Flick led them to European glory but he left the club a year later, before Julian Naglesmann stepped into the role. However, his sacking in 2023 was a surprise given that he had seemingly turned around their form as they sat a point behind Borussia Dortmund in the league and were into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel took over and they went onto retain their league title in a dramatic final day of action. This season has been interesting so far as they sit second behind Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen but they were knocked out of the cup last night by third-tier side Saarbrücken.

In terms of Kimmich, he’s valued very highly at £75m. However, his quality as a deep-lying playmaker in defensive midfield combined with his experience of over 80 caps for Germany and 362 games for Bayern make him the ultimate ready-made signing for a top side.

For Liverpool, he could cover two positions, but also give them a true defensive midfielder that can be partnered with Alexis Mac Allister or Curtis Jones.

He is the type of signing that would be ready to step into the side straight away and make an impact and, even despite Liverpool’s midfield summer business, he still stands as a mouth-watering signing and he looks like the type of player Jurgen Klopp would absolutely love.

