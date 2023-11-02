The former Liverpool winger has spoken out on how both players differ at the top end of the pitch.

John Barnes has opened up on the difference between Liverpool forwards Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez after both scored during last night’s win over Bournemouth.

Liverpool edged out Bournemouth 2-1 in the EFL Cup to advance to the quarter-finals where they will face West Ham at Anfield thanks to a late Nunez strike from distance.

Gakpo had netted earlier in the game to give them the lead with an instinctive finish and both moments showed the difference between the two forwards who are battling for that starting role.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets.co.uk, the Liverpool legend broke down what Gakpo brings to Klopp’s side as he claimed the Dutchman brings a different type of threat.

“Gakpo is more of a Roberto Firmino type of player. He’ll drop off in the pockets, turn and play the ball in for the other attackers.”

“The others are runners without the ball. Diaz does dribble a lot but he also makes runs from the wide position.”

“Salah, Jota, Nunez aren’t the false nine types. Gakpo provides creativity from the central position which is a good option to have when Liverpool want to attack in a different manner.”

Nunez produced a stunning strike last night against Bournemouth on the counter attack as he showed once again the quality that he can deliver. So far this season, he’s been in great form and is showing a confidence that was missing last year.

It’s now seven goals and five assists in 14 games for the Uruguayan and he is currently averaging a goal contribution every 56 minutes - a record that is currently bettering Mohamed Salah.

Barnes believes he can be the difference maker, as he was last night: “If he scores 15 goals and we win the league I’ll be happy.” He claimed.

“I want him to help us win football matches and with his effort, determination and hard work has been very good.