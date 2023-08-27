Former West Ham United star identifies Liverpool’s ‘shocking’ transfer error

A former Premier League star has hit out at Liverpool’s summer transfer business.

Nigel Reo-Coker believes Liverpool have suffered a ‘shocking window’ as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his squad before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The Reds have spent the majority of the close-season looking to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho after the midfield duo joined clubs in Saudi Arabia. Attempts to land Southampton star Romeo Lavia and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo came to nothing after Chelsea persuaded both players to make a move to Stamford Bridge.

A number of long-serving players also departed after the likes of Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left the club after their contracts came to an end in June.

There has been some success for Liverpool after they saw off interest from Newcastle United to land RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai and persuaded Brighton to part company with Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister. Further progress in strengthening Klopp’s options in the middle of the park was made last week when the Reds concluded a £16million deal for Stuttgart’s Japanese international Wataru Endo.

Although much of the transfer talk at Anfield has surrounded Saudi Arabian interest is star forward Mo Salah, there is believed to be a determination to make further new additions, rather than losing more key players.

Former West Ham United star Reo-Coker has insisted the Reds should have been ‘pro-active’ in their summer recruitment and he identified two recent Premier League signings as missed opportunities to add further depth and quality to their squad.

He told BBC Radio 5Live Sport: “You look at Liverpool and they have had a shocking window.