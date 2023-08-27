Liverpool may have made £43m transfer mistake after impressive early season form proves point
The Tottenham defender was one of Liverpool’s reported targets this summer.
Liverpool may rue missing out on signing Micky van de Ven this summer after the Tottenham centre-back’s impressive start to life in England.
The Reds have been in the market for midfielders during the window so far, but reports have had them interested in a centre-back from the start of the window, with the Dutchman among a list of players who were on the club’s radar.
Spurs have impressed as a whole so far under new manager Ange Postecoglou, winning two of their first three games, with the 22-year-old starting in all three and his £43m move has certainly been justified so far.
Across those games, he’s impressed in a back four and his early season statistics show that he’s adapted well to a new side and a new league.
So far, he’s managed 203 passes, a 94% pass accuracy, five tackles, two interceptions, 13 clearances, two blocked shots, won 4/6 aerial duels and won 14/18 duels in total - in what has been an assured start.
Liverpool head into the Newcastle game with an injury concern over Ibrahim Konate, who has established himself as a key figure alongside Virgil Van Dijk. However, he missed 15 games last season and the back-up figures of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez showed frailties and inconsistency when called upon last season.
With just a week to go in the market, there is a growing desire from fans to see players brought in. A defensive midfielder and centre-back are two positions being mentioned and Jurgen Klopp made some interesting comments during his press conference about the depth of centre-backs at his disposal.
In fifth-choice is Nat Phillips, who hasn’t been allowed to leave across the past few windows and beyond that, youngster Jarrell Quansah, who impressed in pre-season, is surely awaiting a loan away.
Matip will surely be allowed to leave when his contract expires next summer, but heading into a season where they are expected to go deep into the Europa League and push for top four in an ultra-competitive Premier League, centre-back looks like a position they could do with strengthening.
Especially if an injury occurs to the 32-year-old Van Dijk, or the any of their other three injury-prone centre-backs.