Liverpool may rue missing out on signing Micky van de Ven this summer after the Tottenham centre-back’s impressive start to life in England.

The Reds have been in the market for midfielders during the window so far, but reports have had them interested in a centre-back from the start of the window, with the Dutchman among a list of players who were on the club’s radar.

Spurs have impressed as a whole so far under new manager Ange Postecoglou, winning two of their first three games, with the 22-year-old starting in all three and his £43m move has certainly been justified so far.

Across those games, he’s impressed in a back four and his early season statistics show that he’s adapted well to a new side and a new league.

So far, he’s managed 203 passes, a 94% pass accuracy, five tackles, two interceptions, 13 clearances, two blocked shots, won 4/6 aerial duels and won 14/18 duels in total - in what has been an assured start.

Liverpool head into the Newcastle game with an injury concern over Ibrahim Konate, who has established himself as a key figure alongside Virgil Van Dijk. However, he missed 15 games last season and the back-up figures of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez showed frailties and inconsistency when called upon last season.

With just a week to go in the market, there is a growing desire from fans to see players brought in. A defensive midfielder and centre-back are two positions being mentioned and Jurgen Klopp made some interesting comments during his press conference about the depth of centre-backs at his disposal.

In fifth-choice is Nat Phillips, who hasn’t been allowed to leave across the past few windows and beyond that, youngster Jarrell Quansah, who impressed in pre-season, is surely awaiting a loan away.

Matip will surely be allowed to leave when his contract expires next summer, but heading into a season where they are expected to go deep into the Europa League and push for top four in an ultra-competitive Premier League, centre-back looks like a position they could do with strengthening.