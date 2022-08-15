Liverpool team news and expected starting line-up for their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool aim to get their first win of the Premier League season under their belt against Crystal Palace at Anfield tonight (20.00 BST).

The Reds were held to a surprise 2-2 draw against newly-promoted Fulham on the opening day of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t happy with the performance at Craven Cottage and will demand a marked improvement.

The Liverpool boss has had nine days to prepare for the visit of Palace.

The Reds do have several injury problems, though, at this formative stage of the season.

Here’s how we think Liverpool will line-up.

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker would have been disappointed to have shipped two goals against Fulham.

Still, the Brazil No.1 is back to full fitness and will now be looking to build momentum.

Defence

Klopp may have more injury woes to contend with if Joel Matip is unavailable.

Matip reportedly sat out training on Friday after suffering a groin issue.

Ibrahima Konate is already sidelined with a knee problem so Joe Gomez is the likeliest to come in for Matip - should he not be fit - and partner Virgil van Dijk in central defence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were both below their best against Fulham and will be looking for improved performances.

Midfield

Naby Keita. Picture: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Liverpool certainly have some issues they need to overcome.

Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all on the treatment table.

Fabinho was well below his best against Fulham but is still Klopp's go-to man when it comes to shielding the back four.

Then Klopp has to weigh up whether to stick with captain Jordan Henderson or make two changes.

In truth, the return of Naby Keita, who has recovered from illness, looks likely.

And we could well see Harvey Elliott handed a chance fresh off signing a new long-term contract. The teenager was excellent against Fulham off the bench.

Should that be the midfield Klopp opts for, it would be the first time the trio play together.

Forwards

Nunez scored on his Premier League debut for Liverpool. Credit: Getty.

Mo Salah started the season yet against with a goal on the opening day.

Luis Diaz could well have got on the scoresheet himself only for crashing against the woodwork in the first half at Craven Cottage.

Klopp surely will be considering handing Darwin Nunez his full debut to replace Roberto Firmino as Liverpool's centre-forward.

Nunez has made an impact from the bench in the Community Shield and against Fulham - scoring in both games.

A start against Palace would represent a full debut for the £85 million summer signing. He is deserving of it.