Ibrahima Konate was forced off in Liverpool’s 2-1 loss against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Ibrahima Konate is set to report for France duty tomorrow, reports suggest.

The Liverpool defender suffered an injury concern in the 2-1 loss against Chelsea on Saturday. Konate was substituted in the second period after feeling an issue with his thigh. Head coach Arne Slot made the decision to withdraw the centre-back at Stamford Bridge rather than risk aggravating the problem.

“I don’t know if it is a big injury, but what I do know is he limped a little bit and when I asked him he said he felt his quad a little bit,” Slot said at his post-match press conference. “Then, for me, all alarm bells go off because in another sprint you never know if that is going to go good.

“It was also already a substitution I had in mind, maybe for a few minutes or a little bit later, because the right centre-back had a lot of ball possession and we needed to create from that position. We all know Ryan [Gravenberch] is quite good in that. It might be OK that he went off early enough but it was clear I had to take him off because he was limping.”

The international break may have come at the right time for Liverpool after three successive losses in all competitions. However, with Giovanni Leoni suffering an ACL injury and being ruled out for the remainder of the season, the Reds could ill-afford having Konate sidelined.

According to Le Parisien, the former RB Leipzig defender will travel to meet up with France’s squad tomorrow ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Iceland. Konate will link up with Les Bleus at their Clairefontaine,base and ‘will undergo further tests’.

Liverpool will also be awaiting news on Andy Robertson after he was spotted limping leaving the pitch after the Chelsea defeat.