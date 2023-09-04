Liverpool are now on international break duties after a comfortable home win over Aston Villa. The Reds faced a big test against Unai Emery’s Villa, but they passed with flying colours thanks to goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah, while Matty Cash scored an own goal between those two goals to make up a 3-0 scoreline.

The international break means Jurgen Klopp and his men now have two weeks to wait until the return of the Premier League, while the Champions League comes just days after. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Salah latest

Chiefs of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad are said to be headed for London in a bid to land Mohamed Salah. Salah remains unsellable as far as Liverpool are concerned, but with the Saudi Arabian window still open, the Daily Mail claim Al-Ittihad will make one more blockbuster offer to the Reds, expected to be worth as much as £200million.

The Reds are unlikely to sell given they cannot replace Salah, while Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that the player is happy at Anfield in spite of huge wage offers from Saudi Arabia. Still, Al-Ittihad look set to try their luck.

Robertson on Salah

Andy Robertson has praised Salah for his approach amid reports surrounding a possible exit.

“For us we block that out, Mo blocks it out,” he told reporters at Anfield over the weekend. “We let other people talk about that. For us there is no concern. For us Mohamed Salah is a Liverpool player and we believe that is what is going to be the case for the foreseeable future.

“He’s the ultimate professional. He does what it does, he is one of the best players in the world and he is professional. He lets other people do the talking, let’s other people say what they have to say, but he’s always been committed to Liverpool and you saw that with the performance he put in.