The Saudi Pro League has a later transfer window than the Premier League

The Saudi Pro League has been one of the big players in the summer transfer market with close to £750m spent on players so far - and there are still a few days for clubs in the country to complete their business.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have signed for clubs in Saudi Arabia this summer while Al-Ittihad - whose majority owners are the country’s vastly-wealthy Public Investment Fund - saw a £150m rejected by Liverpool for Mohamed Salah on deadline day for the Premier League.

The star winger scored in the Reds’ 3-0 home win over Aston Villa on Sunday as he highlighted his importance to Jurgen Klopp’s side yet again.

However, the Saudi Pro League window is still open and nothing is stopping Al-Ittihad returning with an improved bid for Salah - although Liverpool have been firm in their stance which is that Salah is not for sale.

The BBC reports Liverpool are ‘bracing’themselves for more bids but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has moved to allay fears of supporters.

“I never had any doubt about his commitment to this club,” he told Sky Sports. “You can’t imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it. He is our player and wants to play here.”

Summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai, who scored his first Liverpool with a stunning striker against Villa, added to Klopp sentiments: “You know it is football, everyone is talking. We are really happy that he has stayed. We are of course speaking between each other but he wants to stay, he wants to be here and be with us. We are really happy - we need people in the team like him.”

When does Saudi Pro League transfer window close?

The Saudi Pro League website states that their teams have until Thursday, September 7 to complete their transfer business. The FIFA website, however, states it will remain open until Wednesday, 20 September.

It means clubs in the league do have longer than most European clubs to complete any transfer deals.

Speaking about the longer window, Klopp said previously: “Pretty much the worst thing, I think, is that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open three weeks longer. If I am right, I heard something like that, then at least in Europe, that’s not helpful.

“UEFA or FIFA must find solutions for that. But in the end, at this moment, I don’t know exactly what will happen. It’s already influential for us, but we will have to learn to deal with it. Time will show.”

Noteworthy Saudi Pro League transfers - summer 2023

Fabinho - Liverpool to Al-Ittihad

Jordan Henderson - Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq

Roberto Firmino - Released by Liverpool to Al-Ahli

Sadio Mane - Bayern Munich to Al-Nassr

Neymar - Paris Saint-Germain to Al-Hilal

Kalidou Kouilbaly - Chelsea to Al-Hilal

Allan Saint-Maximin - Newcastle United to Al-Ahli

Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City to Al-Ahli

Karim Benzema - Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad

N’Golo Kante - Chelsea to Al-Ittihad

Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City t0 Al-Nassr