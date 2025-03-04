FSG decision may cost Man United £400 million after Liverpool calculations

Ruben Amorim was a candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp before Arne Slot was appointed Liverpool head coach.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool might have been wondering what would have happened had Ruben Amorim been given the Anfield hot seat.

Of course, they will be pondering whether results would have been as bad as Manchester United have experienced. United fans hoped that Jurgen Klopp's exit as manager would be their downfall. It has been quite the opposite since Arne Slot's arrival in the hot seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone hoping the legacy Klopp built would unravel has been proven disappointed. Slot has guided Liverpool to the cusp of the Premier League title as they sit 13 points clear. The Reds also have a Carabao Cup against Newcastle United to look forward to and face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16.

United, on the other hand, are looking unlikely to be winning any silverware this term after crashing out of the FA Cup at the hands of Fulham. It was another hammer blow for Amorim, who has been in the Old Trafford role for less than four months. His predecessor Erik ten Hag came under fire but at least won two trophies during his stint.

Granted, Amorim could go on and have success at the Red Devils. But, as things stand, it appears far away. There is no denying that United have regressed since his arrival. They sit a lacklustre 14th in the table and now have just the Europa League to try to save their season.

Amorim has been steadfast to his favoured 3-4-3 formation. That is despite quite clearly not having the players to operate successfully in the system. United have reportedly spent more than £1.5 billion on transfers since Sir Alex Ferguson left his post in 2013. And it appears if Amorim is to deliver glory back to United, he will need a significant war chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A reason why Amorim did not land the Liverpool job was because their squad was not tailored to the Portuguese's needs. According to The Times, the Reds estimated that around £400 million would have been required for Amorim to sign fresh players ‘for his distinctive system’.

Slot landed the Anfield role as his philosophy was not too different from Klopp’s. After taking the reins after his exit from Feyenoord, the Dutchman was adamant that he was happy with the squad he inherited - as underlined by only signing Federico Chiesa for £10 million from Juventus to add squad depth. Slot has made certain tweaks and Liverpool have reaped the dividends.

It is also reported that Amorim was top of Liverpool’s metric ‘among leading European coaches for keeping players fit’. However, Slot has gained plenty of plaudits for the Reds avoiding too many serious injuries in his maiden Merseyside campaign.