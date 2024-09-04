FSG partner Maverick Carter. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Mighty Dream Forum) | Getty Images for Mighty Dream Fo

Fenway Sports Group have been heavily linked with purchasing an NBA team to expand their portfolio.

LeBron James, a partner of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group, remains ‘dead set’ on owning a NBA team.

James is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He has the record number of points scored in NBA history, having won four championships and four MVP crowns in his illustrious career. The LA Lakers star has also helped the USA claim three Olympic gold medals - most recently in Paris this summer.

But James is coming towards the end of his playing days. He turns 40 in December and doesn’t have too many years left in his career. ‘King James’ already has several ventures away from basketball and purchased a 2% minority stake in Liverpool in 2011. He then converted that into a minority shareholding in FSG a decade later before he signed a lifetime deal in 2023 alongside business partner Maverick Carter.

When Jaames opts to bring the curtain down on his career, he has previously revealed that he wants to own an NBA franchise. Indeed, FSG have also been heavily linked with adding a basketball team to their already impressive portfolio that contains Liverpool, iconic MLB team the Boston Red Sox and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.

Las Vegas has long been mooted as the potential destination for James and FSG to own a franchise, with the NBA likely to expand from 30 to 32 teams in the coming years. However, the Boston Celtics have been put up for sale by majority owner Wyc Grousbeck. The Celtics are located in FSG heartland and the New York Post reported that John Henry and Co. are ‘seriously considering’ a purchase that would involve minority partners RedBird Capital.

Carter, a longtime friend of James, recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show. And while it’s unknown when James may retire, owning an NBA team remains his ambition. “LeBron is dead set on owning an NBA team. But he’s still playing and I have no idea how much longer he’s gonna play,” Carter said.

“I would’ve thought that he would be done a few years ago but he’s out there with the beard now with the grey still letting the young guys know that grandpops is out here still ballin’.”

Per basketball reporter Bill Simmons, the Celtics or a franchise in Vegas could cost around $6 billion, which would be FSG’s most significant investment to date. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has also been linked as a possible suitor for the Celtics.