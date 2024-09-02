Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe during the 3-0 loss to Liverpool. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool delivered a 3-0 victory over bitter rivals Manchester United.

Linda Pizzuti, the wife of Fenway Sports Group (FSG) principal owner John Henry, has celebrated Liverpool’s victory over Manchester United.

The Reds delivered an imperious 3-0 triumph over their bitter foes at Old Trafford. Luis Diaz fired a first-half double before Mo Salah scored his 15th career goal against United to put the shine on the win.

Arne Slot’s side continued their 100% start to the 2024-25 Premier League season - keeping a clean sheet in all three. And Pizzuti took to Instagram to toast the success. The FSG partner said: “3️⃣ goals scored. 3️⃣ Matches played. 3️⃣ Clean sheets. Brilliant brace from Diaz, extra insurance from Mo. Strong start continues for LFC.”

Pizzuti and Liverpool owners FSG’s reaction to the victory would have been starkly contrasting to that of United counterpart Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The British billionaire’s company INEOS Sport purchased a 25% stake in the club in February 2024 and took over sporting operations from the Glazer family.

Ratcliffe opted to stick with head coach Erik ten Hag despite United finishing eighth in the Premier League last season and crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage. But the Dutchman remains under pressure from large sections of United supporters and Ratcliffe - watching on from the Old Trafford directors’ box - had to endure what the home faithful witnessed.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the TV cameras: “Found Ratcliffe in the directors’ box. Sitting next to his adviser Sir Dave Brailsford, and behind new chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth he had his head in his hands.”