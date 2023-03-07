Liverpool sale news as FSG principal John Henry speaks out.

Liverpool owner John Henry. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

John Henry has declared that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have identified potential investors for Liverpool.

And the Reds principal owner insists that FSG remain fully commited to the Reds despite putting the club on the market.

It emerged in November that FSG had put Liverpool up for sale. The American group, who have owned the Anfield outfit since 2010, are looking for a partial rather than a complete takeover of the club.

Several parties have been linked - from the likes of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai, India, Germany and America. US-based company Liberty Media were recently mooted as a possible investor.

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo, Henry said: “While we formalised a process that has identified potential investors for the club, we remain fully committed to the long-term success of the club.

“That has been the case since day one in 2010. Our efforts every day have been and continue to be focused on the long-term health and competitiveness of the club. Investment in the club is never for the short-term. This approach has been successful over the long haul with patience necessary from time to time.

“In regard to Liverpool Football Club, our commitment remains stronger than ever. The club continues to make great progress with youth on the field and off. Our Foundation is well supported and continues to quietly expand the importance of its work in different ways looking for as many small kindnesses as possible individually and hopefully cumulatively.

“The people of this club starting with its manager, its players and everyone from stewards to management are committed to the club locally, committed to maintaining the club’s great history and equally committed to making new history in a way that our supporters can be proud of.

