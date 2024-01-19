The former Liverpool midfielder is enjoying a stunning spell in his first season in charge at Bayer Leverkusen.

Xabi Alonso has been linked with a host of European giants. (Getty Images)

Former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso is enjoying a stunning season at Bayer Leverkusen and he is currently on track to beat Pep Guardiola's brilliant points record, if his side can keep it up that is.

Earlier this season, we revealed that there is a special clause in Alonso's current deal at Leverkusen that allows him to leave in the coming season for one of three clubs - Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Therefore, fans have been debating whether the Spaniard would be the right man to take over from Jurgen Klopp, when he eventually parts way with the club.

Of course, no Liverpool fan wants to think of a future without Klopp but his current deal does expire in 2026. However, the right successor will eventually emerge and Alonso is currently proving to be a very good manager. As it stands, they currently sit four points ahead of Bayern Munich at the top of the table, winning 14 of their 17 games, remaining unbeaten. On top of that, they are into the German Cup quarter-finals and they are already into the Last 16 of the Europa League.

Breaking down their season stats so far, they've won 23 of their 26 games, scoring 82 goals and conceding just 14. He has managed to bring the best out of so many players and manage the sensational talent that is Florian Wirtz to perfection. There's also the emergence of full-back duo of Alex Grimaldo and Jeremie Frimpong, who have combined for a sizeable 34 goals in all competitions this season.

Moreover, his style of play has been brilliant to watch. They often control games, creating bags of chances and his side are currently on track to beat Guardiola's City team that reached 100 points in the 2017/18 season. The top five best points per game tallies in Europe's top five leagues since that season include City's 2.63 (2017/18), Liverpool's 2.61 (2019/20) City's 2.58 (2018/19) and Bayern's 2.56 (2023/24) - but Alonso is on for 2.65 and it would certainly be a huge achievement having taken over the club in 2022.