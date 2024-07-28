Andre Wisdom, left, during a Liverpool training session at Melwood Training Ground on July 12, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Manchester United legends are owners of League Two side Salford City.

Former Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom was part of a Salford City team that earned a surprise victory over Everton.

Wisdom came through the academy ranks at the Reds and made a total of 22 appearances doe the club. The right-back also had loan spells as Derby County, Norwich City, West Brom and Red Bull Salzburg before being sold to the former for around £3 million in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wisdom was a regular for Derby and was stabbed during an unprovoked attack in June 2020. He left the Rams at the end of the following campaign and spent time on trial at Portsmouth, Birmingham City and Sheffield United. After a two-year absence from football, Wisdom joined non-league outfit Warrington Town. They finished 12th in the table in the 2023-24 campaign, with the ex-England under-21 international making 34 appearances.

Now Wisdom is seemingly hoping to return to the Football League and looking to earn a deal at Salford. The 31-year-old is on trial with the League Two club owned by Manchester United legends David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, and Paul Scholes.

Wisdom lined up at right-back for Salford as they defeated Liverpool’s fierce rivals Everton 2-1 in a pre-season friendly at the Peninsula Stadium. James Garner gave the Toffees the lead in the 50th minute but that was cancelled out when defender Eli Campbell scored an own goal. Dan Chesters then notched Salford’s winner in the closing stages.