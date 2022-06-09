Christian Eriksen is reportedly a summer transfer target for Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur.

Erik ten Hag is currently plotting his Manchester United revolution after taking over as manager.

The Dutchman has a monumental task on his hands to return the Red Devils to the pinnacle of European football.

He's the seventh manager to take the Old Trafford hot seat after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson nine years ago.

Indeed, the summer transfer window will be pivotal for ten Hag if he's to ensure United are challenging for a top-four finish next season. They missed on Champions League football in 2021-22 and finished a dismal sixth.

Christian Eriksen is reportedly one player who ten Hag is keen to prise to Old Trafford.

The midfielder made a remarkable comeback to football in the second half of the season with Brentford, having suffered a cardiac arrest at last summer's European Championships.

Now Eriksen's a free agent and is said to be wanted by United and former club Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Gary Neville has already claimed that the Denmark international would be the perfect signing for Liverpool to bolster their engine-room options.

What’s been said

Christian Eriksen is a free agent after spending the second half of the season at Brentford. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Speaking to The Overlap, Sky Sports pundit and ex-United defender Neville said: “I think Eriksen will get plucked by a big club. He might show loyalty, to be fair, because of what Brentford have done for him.

“I tell you what, if you were any top-six club that were looking at a midfield three and you wanted a player to go in there and play 30 games for you in a squad-type [situation], you'd [take him].

“He could play for Manchester City, he could play for Liverpool, he could play for any of the top six.

“I'm not saying starting every week, but he could come on. Look at what [Xherdan] Shaqiri was doing at Liverpool for two or three years there.

“If Liverpool are looking for a midfield player to come on for, say, Thiago [Alcantara] – who gets injured a little bit – why would you not look at Eriksen?

“Why would you not look to him to come in for two seasons and do a job for you doing that? He's brilliant. He's a brilliant pro, he's a great player, his quality on the ball is unbelievable.

“To be fair, Brentford played out here, it was one of the games United won, but some of Eriksen's passing in that game was out of this world at Old Trafford.