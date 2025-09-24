Giovanni Leoni injury concerns are rising | Getty Images

Giovanni Leoni was forced off the pitch against Southampton with a knee injury.

Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Giovanni Leoni’s concerning injury situation, and it’s not good news for Liverpool.

The centre-back was stretchered off the pitch during his debut against Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old started the clash alongside Joe Gomez and put in an impressive performance to mark his maiden appearance in red.

However, he was forced off in the 81st minute following a non-contact incident and a lengthy period of treatment on the pitch. Naturally, concerns are growing over the severity of Leoni’s injury setback.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Giovanni Leoni injury

There were plenty of talking points following yet another late winning Liverpool comeback. Alexander Isak’s first goal for the club was a huge occasion for the record signing and Federico Chiesa also impressed with double assist performance.

Hugo Ekitike has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, despite scoring Liverpool’s winner of the night. The Frenchman was sent off after picking up two yellow cards for time-wasting and then removing his shirt while celebrating. Ekitike will not be eligible to face Crystal Palace this weekend as a result of his indirect red card.

Leoni’s injury concern is also lingering as fans wait for confirmation of the severity of the problem from the club. Transfer expert Romano has issued an update on the situation but Liverpool are yet to release their own injury statement.

“Liverpool centre back Giovanni Leoni has torn his ACL and will be out for several months,” Romano wrote on social media. “After excellent debut in League Cup last night with also Arne Slot very happy, an unlucky injury for Leoni who will try to be back before the end of the season.”

Giovanni Leoni ACL injury fears

Given the Romano report that Leoni has suffered an ACL injury, X account @physioscout has further analysed what happened when the incident happened. The account provides analysis on football injuries from a sports science point of view.

@physioscout also made the prediction that Leoni had suffered damage to his ACL, prior to Romano’s new report. This is a huge blow to both Liverpool and the 18-year-old, as there is a big chance he could be out for the remainder of the season despite only just getting started.

“Extremely limited video makes this harder to judge, but I'd be worried that his knee falls into a valgus position in this screenshot. Non-contact nature, knee collapsing in and pivoting nature make me suspicious of an ACL injury. However, this is harder to call due to the live broadcast not showing a clearer replay of it,” the @physioscout account wrote.

“Potential Recovery Time: If ACL, 9+ months. If meniscus, ~3-4 months (varies). If bone/bruise, <1 week.

“Physios seemed to have readied Leoni in a position to do a Lachmann's test - to test for an ACL rupture. Scans will be needed to determine the extent of the injury.”

