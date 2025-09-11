Liverpool fans are excited to see their new summer signings in action after the international break

Liverpool will look to carry on where they left off when they return to action this weekend after the international break.

The Reds sit top of the table after three matches and are the only remaining team in the division with a 100 percent win record. They are the early favourites to win the title for the second season in a row and resume the campaign full of confidence, having broken the British transfer record twice in the same summer in a flamboyant month of spending.

Liverpool are already reaping the benefit of Hugo Ekitike, who has hit the ground running in fine fashion at Anfield while they’ve also seen glimpses of promise from the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz in the early weeks of the campaign.

However, there’s still more debuts to be handed out in the coming weeks, and while most of the focus will be on £125m striker Alexander Isak, there’s still plenty looking forward to seeing Italian international Giovanni Leoni in action for the first time after his £26m move from Parma.

When will Giovanni Leoni make his debut?

According to The Telegraph ,Giovanni Leoni is ‘pencilled in’ for his Liverpool debut against Southampton later this month.

It’s a game which sees the Premier League champions go toe-to-toe with last season’s basement club as the Reds aim to go all the way in the Carabao Cup after the heartbreak of losing to Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium in the final of last term’s edition.

The fixture comes in the middle of a hectic schedule in September. Arne Slot’s side take on Burnley this weekend before taking on Atletico Madrid in their Champions League opener. The Southampton match comes just three days after the Merseyside Derby against Everton at Anfield and is sandwiched between another Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park just four days after that.

What to expect from Giovanni Leoni

Giovanni Leoni is a highly-rated 18-year-old defender, who recently earned his first call-up into Italy’s senior squad during the most recent international break. It’s difficult to miss Leoni due to his dominant physical presence on the pitch. He’s 195cm in height (6ft5) and is renowned for his great aerial qualities and his ability to dominate opposition attackers in physical duels.

Leoni played 17 matches in total for Parma last season, scoring once and was a near ever-present in the final weeks of the campaign as Emilia-Romagna-based outfit avoided relegation by finishing 16th in their first term back in Serie A after promotion.

The teenage defender has played seven times at Under-19 level and has ambitions of breaking into the setup on a regular basis before next summer’s World Cup. However, his first senior call-up this month didn’t go entirely to plan as he was left out of the matchday squad on both occasions during games against Estonia and Israel.

Italy, who are now managed by Gennaro Gattuso, are second in their qualification group - six points behind leaders Norway with a game in hand, and currently look likely to finish in a play-off position unless there’s a sudden improvement in fortunes.