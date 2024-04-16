Glen Johnson makes 'mad' claim for the next Liverpool manager

Glen Johnson has picked out a left-field replacement for Jurgen Klopp as the season draws to a close.

The original main targets look set to be unavailable and the market is looking worryingly-thin with Julian Naglesmann, Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi all out of the running. We’ve seen reports of Ruben Amorim being the leading figure but nothing is set in stone and Klopp is set to leave within the next two months.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But one unlikely figure to succeed Klopp is Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino who Johnson has backed to be the next manager at Anfield. The Argentinian signed a two-year-deal last summer, which has the option of a further year, but with Todd Boehly happy to pull the trigger on Graham Potter after a poor season he could do the same with Pochettino.

Speaking to Betfred, Johnson revealed that he believes the Chelsea manager could be a good fit should he become available. “I don’t know a great deal about him but result wise, he’s clearly doing a brilliant job at Sporting Lisbon. However, I’m concerned for anyone that has to fill Jürgen Klopp’s shoes. I’m sure that Liverpool will have successful managers again in the future, but to immediately follow Jürgen is a tough job. Anyone who goes there now has a very uphill job to do. It doesn’t matter who you are, it’s going to be a tough job.” “Even though I’ve said that Jürgen Klopp will be a tough act to follow, any manager that comes in will be inheriting a great squad and it will be an improvement in terms of player quality than any candidate would have had at their disposal previously.