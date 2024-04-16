Liverpool suffer injury blow as key youngster set for three weeks out

Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to be without Conor Bradley for up to three weeks in what is an injury blow to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Bradley has emerged as a key figure since January having played 22 times across all competitions. He made his mark on the first-team after producing six goal contributions in three games against Bournemouth, Chelsea and Norwich to announce himself on the big stage and has been vital with Trent Alexander-Arnold missing for most of 2024 so far.

With key fixtures in the Europa League and the Premier League title race to come, the news from Sky Sports today confirming he is set to be out for up to three weeks is certainly a big blow for Liverpool. He suffered an ankle injury after colliding with Eberechi Eze at Anfield during their defeat at the weekend and while he may not be back in action until May, scans have revealed that the damage is not as bad as originally thought.

Speaking after the game, Klopp said: "How it is on these days, something like that happens as well. Conor overstretched his foot slightly. The first moment and what Conor felt didn't look great, [but] now I heard a little bit that it's settled quite quickly. I don't know. Is the ligament damaged or not? I don't know, so we will get this information tomorrow or Tuesday, but it was very painful for him so that's not cool.”