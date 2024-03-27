Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has warned three manager candidates that they have 'no chance' of being better than Jurgen Klopp.

The German boss will stand down from his post at the end of the season after nine years having arrived at the end of 2015. His era at Liverpool stands as one of the best in the club's history as they triumphed in England and Europe and gave fans memories that will last a lifetime and beyond.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filling his shoes seems like an impossible job for whoever comes next and the reports have claimed that the trio of Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim are among the leading figures. All three would be inheriting a fantastic squad full of talent but they will also have to follow one of the most loved figures in Liverpool's history and Johnson doesn't believe any of them can supersede Klopp's successes.

Xabi Alonso

Commenting on Alonso, he told Betfred, "Xabi would be a great manager for the club, but I believe somebody needs to come in after Jürgen Klopp and take the bullet first. I know that sounds horrible and brutal to say, but there’s no chance of whoever comes in next being better than Jürgen and that’s a testament to the team he’s built at Liverpool. The best they can do is match him and that’s a hard place to start.

“I think an older manager needs to go in there with that mindset and know that they’re only going to be there for a couple of years. Once there’s a dip, then you can give a younger manager a chance. Taking over after Jürgen would be such huge shoes to fill for somebody in the early stage of their managerial career.”

Roberto De Zerbi

On Brighton's manager, he said, “You don’t become a bad manager overnight, so the characteristics that prospective suitors admire will still be there. Brighton have dipped in form but with better players and the methods he has, then there’s no reason why he couldn’t be a success at Liverpool, but the fans may be a bit less excited about the prospect of him coming to Anfield considering Brighton’s form in recent times.”

Ruben Amorim

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad