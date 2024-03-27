Jurgen Klopp

Luis Diaz's father has made a shocking claim that he and his son 'haven't lost hope' in the pursuit of a move to Spain in the future.

The Colombian attacker joined from FC Porto in January 2022 for an initial fee of £37m and he has since gone on to score 22 times and provide 13 assists in 86 games. He has become a first-choice attacker on the left wing and has helped Liverpool to win the EFL Cup (twice) and the FA Cup since arriving on Merseyside.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is currently tied down until 2027 and valued highly at €75m (£64m) and seems to love life at Anfield but his father, Mane, has recently spoken out on how they were holding out on a move to La Liga before joining and how they are both eyeing a move to Spain in the future. “There was never anything serious with Real Madrid or Atlético. Liverpool were always more determined and concrete to sign Luis. We haven’t lost our hope yet. Luis is playing well and Spanish clubs are always active in the market”, told SER.

Most fans will be upset by such comments given how key Diaz has been this season. Scoring 11 times and providing five assists across all competitions has far superseded his five goals and three assists from his injury-hit 2022/23 campaign. Performances such as the one against Manchester City at Anfield earlier this month was a perfect example of how he is a tricky and dangerous winger who can cause problems for the very best.

However, despite that glowing performance, he passed up several glorious opportunities. His goal-to-game ratio stands near to a goal every four games but he will certainly want to try to emulate the successes of Sadio Mane before him who averaged one every 2.24 games. Over the course of the international break, he continued his strong form for his country as Colombia went 21 games unbeaten in international football, a figure that is the best in world football.