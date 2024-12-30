Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot discussed the prospect of adding to his squad in the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has suggested he’s not thinking about bringing new players to Liverpool in January.

The Reds moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table following a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United. Certainly, the title is Liverpool’s to lose while they also top the Champions League standings and are in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot added only one fresh face to his squad in the summer after taking over from Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat, with Federico Chiesa arriving from Juventus. Liverpool did pursue Martin Zubimendi but the midfielder could not be prised away from Real Sociedad.

Sections of supporters would like to see the Reds add to their options to ensure all bases are covered as they compete for four trophies, with their FA Cup campaign starting against League Two side Accrington. The transfer window opens in just two days’ time - but Slot believes in the quality of his current squad. That was underlined by Jarell Quansah’s performance after replacing the injured Joe Gomez against West Ham.

Asked about the possibility of making signings, the Liverpool head coach quipped: “There's nothing in the media yet about who we're going to bring in? And also not in my mind. I’m very happy with the squad we have. I said this six months ago and everybody said, 'Is this guy crazy?' but I think the players showed the confidence the club and me as well had in them was well deserved.

“If you look at Jarell Quansah today, [he] hasn't played a lot until now. A few appearances. The way he played today shows also that is [the case] - that we keep working with these players because we're going to need all of them at a certain moment. Today Jarell played a very good game for us.”