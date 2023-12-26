Liverpool had two goals disallowed in their Boxing Day clash with Burnley.

Liverpool have reclaimed their spot at the top of the Premier League table thanks to a Boxing Day win over Burnley, who remain in the bottom three as we look ahead to the final game-week of 2023.

The Reds punched a 2-0 win at Turf Moor thanks to goals from Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota, but the scoreline was not a full reflection of their efforts in front of goal. Jurgen Klopp will certainly feel that his side should have come away with more — only two of their 10 shots on target found the back of the net and Liverpool also had two goals chalked off.

After Núñez put the Reds ahead in the opening minutes of the match, fans thought the lead had doubled just before the half hour mark. Cody Gakpo smashed home a strike but his effort was ultimately ruled out after Núñez was flagged to have committed a foul in the build up.

After the break, Gakpo turned provider as Harvey Elliott sliced the ball beyond James Trafford but a VAR check wiped the goal off the board. Mohamed Salah was deemed to be offside and blocking the goalkeeper's line of vision, so another well-worked goal stopped the Reds from doubling their lead.

However, Jordan Beyer appeared to push Salah into the offside position while the ball was being delivered and it sparked quite the debate after the match.

During Klopp's post-match interview for Amazon Prime Video, Steve McManaman described the offside goal decision as 'madness'.

"He's interfering because he got pushed into that position," the former Red said. "Secondly, the goalkeeper was never going to save it in a hundred years. It's madness at times, it really is. Thankfully the result went the way of the manager standing here, because they were the better team."

Fellow Anfield icon John Aldridge also took to Twitter to air his frustration over the decision to chalk off Elliott's goal.

"Shocking folks, it's going too far now! That is an absolute joke. The first disallowed goal was bad but that takes the cake," he wrote after the incident.