Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold unleashed a brutal comeback aimed at England teammate and Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison in a viral clip online.

The Reds man sat down for an interview with Channel 4 Sport ahead of this week's England fixtures against Australia and Italy. One of the talking topics as Premier League stars from different clubs come together on the England camp has been the ongoing VAR debate in the wake of Liverpool's defeat to Spurs.

That match took place at the end of last month but provoked another wave of VAR debates that is still hanging around. Liverpool lost the match 2-1 thanks to a 96th-minute Spurs winner but crucially saw a Luis Diaz opening goal wrongly disallowed in the 34th minute. The decision led to the PGMOL issuing a statement acknowledging 'significant human error' as Liverpool promised to look at taking further action.

Jurgen Klopp called for the match to be void and replayed as an embarrassing audio recording showing the mix-up from the VAR box was made public after the match.

Earlier this week, cheeky chap Maddison shared a photo of himself and Alexander-Arnold spending time together on international duty and joked that the Liverpool man was still going on about a replay. In an interview, the Scouser was asked about the chat, Channel 4's interviewer said: "I saw earlier this week James Maddison posted a photo of you two having a conversation - you know what's coming next. He captioned it that you were still asking for a replay of the Spurs vs Liverpool game. Is that actually what happened?"

Alexander-Arnold replied: "Nah, he was asking me to teach him how to put a free kick in the top corner. I just showed him the video of when I scored at Leicester last year and they got relegated."

TikTok users reacted to the clip and wrote 'that comeback was next level' and 'the little laugh at the end is a violation'. Another added: "The 'and they got relegated' was so out of pocket."

Alexander-Arnold was of course referencing his goal against the Foxes on May 15. While the strike didn't relegate the former Champions there and then, it did mean the side's fate was out of their hands on the final day of the season.

Trent Alexadner-Arnold fired back at James Maddison (Image: Getty Images)

Reacting to Alexander-Arnold's strike at the time, Jamie Carragher said: "I don't think we've ever talked about any other full-back like we talk about him, no one else comes up in conversation more than him. The reason being is because we've never seen anyone like him, where you're looking at him and thinking, 'how can he be that good on the ball, the free-kicks, crossing ability'.