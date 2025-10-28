Ryan Gravenberch and Alexander Isak of Liverpool warm up prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool injury news on Alexander Isak, Ryan Gravenberch, Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones

Arne Slot will be hoping that he finds the answers to Liverpool’s concerning issues this week.

A 3-2 defeat by Brentford condemned the Reds to a fourth successive Premier League loss and there are serious worries that they will not mount a serious title defence. Liverpool find themselves seven points behind Arsenal after just nine top-flight games so far.

Slot is not afforded a full week on the training ground, though, as he has to prepare for two games. Liverpool welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday before they host Aston Villa in the league on Saturday.

As things stand, the Reds have several injury concerns that they must deal with. Ahead of both games, here’s the latest on the fitness front.

Ryan Gravenberch - ankle

The key midfielder has missed Liverpool’s past two games after he was withdrawn in the 2-1 loss against Manchester United. Slot has not been overly concerned by Gravenberch’s issue but he may not be risked against Palace. Alternatively, the Reds may want to get the Netherlands international some minutes.

Potential return game: Crystal Palace (H), Wednesday 29 October.

Curtis Jones - groin

The academy product was forced off at Brentford. Slot was encouraged that Jones was able to walk off the pitch but did not know too much more on the setback. “We have to wait and see,” said the Liverpool boss. “He asked to be taken off but he walked off instead of needing a lot of treatment, so I have to wait and see. There are a lot of games, in three or four days there is another one."

Potential return game: Crystal Palace (H), Wednesday 29 October.

Alexander Isak - groin

The £125m British record signing has had a soft launch to his Anfield career. Having arrived well short of match fitness, Liverpool spent around six weeks building Isak up to speed. But in the 5-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, the striker has to be withdrawn at half-time. Before the Brentford game, Slot said: “Alex (is) not too bad. Question mark for the weekend. Let’s see where he is.”

Potential return game: Crystal Palace (H), Wednesday 29 October.

Jeremie Frimpong - hamstring

The versatile right-sided player has had a slow start to his Liverpool career and finds himself back on the treatment table. Frimpong picked up a hamstring problem against Frankfurt and there are some doubts whether he will return before November’s international break. Slot said: Jeremie is not in a good place. What I mean with that is he is definitely not going to play tomorrow or next week. [A] hamstring injury so that's going to take a while."

Potential return: N/A

Alisson Becker - hamstring

The No.1 goalkeeper is still on the treatment table due to his issue suffered in a 1-0 Champions League loss to Galatasaray. Reports have suggested Alisson could be unavailable until after November’s international break but Slot is not putting a timeframe on it.

Potential return: N/A

Jayden Danns - hamstring

The striker undoubtedly would have been on the bench at Brentford had he been available. However, Danns finds himself on the treatment table yet again and there are suggestions that he could require surgery.

Stefan Bajcetic - hamstring

The midfielder is still to make a return after having surgery in the summer. Bajcetic will likely need minutes for the under-21s before being considered for first-team action.

Potential return: N/A

The centre-back underwent an operation after rupturing his ACL on debut in a 2-1 win over Southampton last month. Leoni will not play again this season.