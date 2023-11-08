‘He can do better’ - Liverpool defender faces criticism from Dutch boss

The Dutch manager has had some choice words for the Liverpool defender.

The Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has claimed that Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk can still 'do better' despite his recent form.

Van Dijk, 32, has been in strong form this season which has coincided with a return to prominence for Liverpool having lost just once so far this season.

As previously reported on LiverpoolWorld, Van Dijk is yet to be dribbled past this season and is completely dominating strikers in the air as well as on the ground.

He recently netted a last-minute penalty against Greece to put his country on the brink of qualifying for the 2024 European Championships in Germany. However, he is being asked to produce more by his national team manager.

"In recent international matches, I thought he was the old Virgil again,” the former Barcelona manager said (via Ziggo Sport).

"However, I still think he can do better. One point of criticism I think is that he could be even more of a leader."

It isn't the first time he's been asked for more by a Dutch football legend; Marco van Basten spoke out on Van Dijk earlier this year as he criticised his leadership qualities.

“He makes noise, but he doesn’t say anything,” Van Basten told Ziggo Sport earlier this year.

“He is not clear. A good captain thinks aloud, makes it clear what is going on. He stays in between. He creates chaos."

The former Southampton and Celtic defender has featured 62 times for his country and played across one World Cup, the Nations League and he is primed to lead his side to what would be his first European Championships next year.

As it stands, they are second behind runaway leaders France, who have won all six games. They are tied with Greece on 12 points, but Van Dijk's side have a game in hand.