Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs linked with Lyon winger Malick Fofana in the summer transfer window.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, the Reds are in talks with Fofana’s agency Roc Nation over a potential move to Anfield. Fofana enjoyed a fine season for Lyon in 2024-25. Despite being only 20 years old, he fired 11 goals and registered five assists in 41 appearances. The Ligue 1 outfit value Fofana at around £43 million, with Manchester United and Chelsea also said to be keen.

It would be somewhat of a surprise if Liverpool were to bolster their wide options in the transfer window. Fofana primarily operates on the left flank, with the Reds already boasting Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo. And while Darwin Nunez is expected to leave, with interest from Napoli and the Saudi Pro League, a new number nine would be the priority amid interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

However, if Liverpool were indeed to make a move for Fofana then they would have a key advantage over any other potential suitor. Fofana’s former agent, Bobo Fofana, of agency BF SportsPartner, told AfricaFoot earlier this year that his ex-client’s choice would be a switch to Anfield given his African heritage.

"The choice of heart would be Liverpool. He has the potential to enter the rotation, and above all, we would like to see him succeed African legends such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and El-Hadji Diouf,” the agent said.

"He has the profile to succeed in the Premier League. He possesses qualities similar to those of Manchester United's Amad Diallo, namely speed, impact, and the ability to create opportunities.

"There's no doubt he can shine. For him, this would be an opportunity to continue his development and, above all, to showcase his talent in a league that favours transitional play. However, he'll have to choose the right club, as competition is fierce across the (English) Channel."

Lyon have already sold one of their prized assets this summer. Rayan Cherki joined Manchester City in a deal worth a reported £30 million. Cherki was on Liverpool’s shortlist but they instead opted to swoop for Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen - having leapfrogged City and Bayern Munich in the transfer tussle.