Liverpool have officially apologised for the situation that took place prior to their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Liverpool fan who had his Wataru Endo banner taken off him prior to the victory over Nottingham Forest has received an apology from the club over the incident - but he’s still not happy.

Jurgen Klopp’s side romped to a 3-0 win over Forest thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah as they continued their strong early season form.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We reported yesterday that one fan had endured a frustrating experience with the matchday stewards who had removed a banner which read ‘Wataru Endo’ but the ‘o’ was the red circle from the Japanese national flag.

His frustration was evident, especially considering there were many other national flags in the stadium such as an English, Scottish and German flag, which garnered a strong response from fans on social media.

According to Liverpool journalist David Lynch, the incident resulted from a misunderstanding, with the club’s flag and banner policy having not been contravened in this instance. It means that the Endo flag should be allowed to return for the Reds’ next Anfield fixture which is a meeting with Brentford on November 21.

However, according to the fan in question, he took to X to claim that he has not received any such apology and, instead, has had his permissions taken away. “This does not tell the story.” He wrote. “They have not apologised to me at all, but have rather apologised for the grounds stated. They have withdrawn my permission to fly banners in the main stand.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The issue occurred due to the increased sensitivity around national flags, given the current ongoing conflict in Isreal. As such, the Premier League released a statement saying supporters have been asked not to show either Israeli or Palestinian flags when visiting Anfield.