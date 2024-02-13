Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that Jurgen Klopp will return to management after a rest.

Klopp shocked the footballing world by announcing that he would be stepping down after eight years at the club at the end of the current season, in what is set to be the end of an era.

In the past, the Man City manager opted for a managerial sabbatical himself after time with Barcelona and Bayern Munich and both helped to identify the correct next step in his career. For Klopp, the only thing he ruled out was managing another English side and despite the fact that a break that is set for him to have a lengthy absence from the sport, his adversary believes he will be back sooner rather than later.

“He will be back I’m pretty sure,” Guardiola said while talking to TNT Sports. "Where I don’t know, only he knows it. He will rest a little bit and relax and take the perspective because (when you are playing) every third day season after season, it’s difficult to take a perspective of what I’m doing, who we are, what I want in life. Sometimes to take a break is really good. He’s going to decide his best.”

Liverpool could give Klopp a fantastic send-off; four competitions are up for the grabs as it stands and a cup final awaits them in just two weeks time. The title race will no doubt go to the wire, the FA Cup will also be tight and they are favourites for the Europa League. It could be a sensational ending for the German boss.