Sideline show: US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' tight end #87 Travis Kelce embrace after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers (Picture: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

What does the Kansas City Chiefs' SuperBowl victory have to do with Liverpool winning the Premier League title? Well, everything, if the omen is to be believed.

The annual premier game in the American Football calendar is, of course, the SuperBowl, the championship game of the National Football League of the United States and it has served as the final game of every NFL season since 1966. In terms of who gets to play in it; there are 32 teams in the NFL who play a regular season between September and December. The best twelve teams make it to the play-offs in January and the best two teams then play in the Super Bowl. Thanks to Kansas' victory, it seems Liverpool are set to win the league. At least, that is what happened the last time the American side won the SuperBowl. In 2020, the Reds dominated England and won by 18 points in a scintillating season. As it stands, they top the Premier League but Manchester City have a game in hand to take charge of the title race once again.

Jurgen Klopp's side have the chance to progress in the FA Cup, further their progress in pursuit of the title race and win their first silverware of the season over the next few weeks. The title is a very real possibility and everyone will be focused on giving the manager a perfect send-off after eight years at the club.

At the same stage of the 2019/20 season, Liverpool comprehensively led the title race with 70 points - 19 more points than City in second and 30 ahead of Chelsea in fourth. That means they have 16 less points than they did at that stage, but it was still three points ahead of City at the same stage back then which shows it's still a fantastic effort this season so far.