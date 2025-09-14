Liverpool welcome Atletico Madrid to Anfield in the Champions League but Julian Alvarez picked up an issue.

Atletico Madrid are sweating one their talisman ahead of their Champions League curtain-raiser against Liverpool.

The Spanish outfit have endured a difficult start to the 2025-26 season but earned their maiden victory on Saturday night. Atletico delivered a 2-0 triumph over Villarreal at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, with Pablo Barrios and Nicolas Gonzalez on target either side of half-time.

Diego Simeone’s side now turn their attention to facing Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday as the league phase of the Champions League begins. However, Atletico will have to wait and see whether Julian Alvarez will be available to feature.

The striker scored 29 goals in his maiden campaign at the Spanish side last season after joining from Manchester City. However, he was substituted at half-time against Villarreal. Simeone admitted that Alvarez - previously linked with a move to Liverpool - had ‘discomfort’ and he will need to be assessed.

The Atletico boss said: "Until he wakes up tomorrow and gets through his first few hours after the discomfort he had... We hope it's nothing and we trust he'll be back in top condition as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, David Hancko will also be assessed. The defender, who played for Liverpool boss Arne Slot at Feyenoord, has a twisted ankle. Simeone said: "He twisted his ankle a little, so we'll have more information on Sunday morning.”

Atletico will already be without two of their summer signings. Alex Baena, recruited £42.5 million from Villarreal, recently underwent appendix surgery and is ruled out. Meanwhile, Thiago Almada is on the sidelines having started Rojiblancos’ opening three games of the campaign after joining from Botafogo.

On Almada’s fitness, Simeone said: "Footballers can go through situations that many have experienced in many national teams. We're losing an important player for our squad, along with Baena with appendicitis. We have to live with what's happening to us. That's why we need to have a strong squad."

As things stand, Liverpool will be missing Curtis Jones against Atletico. The midfielder is set to miss today’s trip to Burnley in the Premier League. Jeremie Frimpong is back in training and is expected to be in the squad at Turf Moor following a hamstring problem.