Liverpool are hoping to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace before the summer transfer window closes.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Marc Guehi.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has insisted that it’s almost possible that the FA Cup holders can sell their captain before the transfer window closes on Monday. Guehi is on the Reds’ radar having entered the final year of his Selhurst Park contract and they are looking at a deal of around £35 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From my side, he has to [still be a Crystal Palace player] because it’s not possible at the moment to find a Marc Guéhi replacement who can play straight in the Premier League, being a starter, being consistent,” said the Palace manager. “When we see our foundation of success in the last few months, it’s our defence … Marc is a crucial part. Getting the right replacement in now is almost impossible.

. “He shows in every game he is focused and, again, if Marc had said at one moment: ‘I want to leave Crystal Palace’ the deal would have happened already weeks ago. Because he his situation, and nobody is to blame for it, if a player has one year left on his contract and the player said: ‘I definitely want to leave’ a deal would happen at every single club. So Marc is fully committed to the team.”

However, Eagles chairman Steve Parish insisted after the penalty shootout victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield that he may have to reluctantly agreed to sell Guehi rather than risk losing him for free next summer. There are also suggestions that the England international is keen on a move to Anfield where he would challenge Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and summer arrival Giovanni Leonni for a starting spot next to skipper Virgil van Dijk.

Parish said: “We'd have to do that, of course. For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it's a problem for us unfortunately. Joachim [Andersen] went [to Fulham last summer] and we couldn't afford to lose both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We then had another bid [for Guehi] in January but that was a different situation. We'll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind."

BBC Sport suggests that despite Glasner’s comments that Guehi will be allowed to depart if Palace sign two new centre-backs. The South London side have qualified for the Europa Conference League and require more squad depth.

And Palace are indeed on the very of completing one deal. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Eagles have reached an agreement to sign Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse. The fee is reportedly around £24 million. Romano posted on X: “Crystal Palace agree deal to sign French centre back Jaydee Canvot after exclusive story revealed last week. #CPFC finalising documents exchange with Toulouse. Here we go.”