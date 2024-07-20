'Here we go' - Liverpool-linked defender edges closer to €45 million transfer to Premier League rivals

Arsenal are close to signing Riccardo Calafiori.

Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Riccardo Calafiori.

The defender enjoyed a splendid 2023-24 season for Bologna, recording two goals and five assists in 37 games to help them finish fifth in Serie A and qualify for the Champions League. Calafiori was also one of Italy's standout performers in their Euro 2024 campaign that ended at the first knockout stage.

The 22-year-old, who can play centre-back and left-back has been linked with several clubs in the summer transfer window. Liverpool have been mentioned as potential suitors, with new head coach Arne Slot potentially looking to bolster his rearguard options.

Yet it's Arsenal who have shown concrete interest but they had previously been unable to agree a deal with Bologna. But breakthrough talks have been made with Calafiori set to join the Gunners for up to €45 million.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Arsenal and Bologna have reached an agreement for Riccardo Calafiori, after breakthrough revealed earlier! Understand fee is €40m plus €5m add-ons and sell-on clause. Final step needed: Basel and Bologna to agree 50% sell-on payment terms, then… here we go!”

Liverpool currently have Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah as centre-back options, while Sepp van den Berg has returned from a loan spell at Mainz 05.

