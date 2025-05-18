Jeremie Frimpong is reportedly closing in on his move to Liverpool.

Jeremie Frimpong has completed the first part of medical ahead of joining Liverpool, it has been suggested.

The Reds are closing in on signing the Bayer Leverkusen man, who has a release clause of around £30 million. Frimpong has been identified as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will leave on a free transfer to join Real Madrid at the end of his contract.

Frimpong is keen on a switch to Anfield - having wanted to join the club’s academy as a youngster but he had to join Manchester City because of travel reasons. The Netherlands international has been scintillating for Leverkusen, recording a total of 30 goals and 44 assists since his arrival from Celtic in 2021. Last season, he played a key role as Die Werkself won their maiden Bundesliga title without losing a game, along with the DFB-Pokal.

And according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal to sign Frimpong is very much on. Romano posted on X: “Jeremie Frimpong has completed first part of his medical as new Liverpool player, plan confirmed. Contract until June 2030 set to be signed as next step then deal official. Here we go, confirmed… and #LFC still want to add a left back this summer.”

In terms of left-backs, AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez has been on the radar. The Hungary international has netted twice and created six for the Cherries in the Premier League and it is suggested that he is expected to cost around £45 million for any potential suitor.

Frimpong will compete with Conor Bradley for the right-back berth at Liverpool. Bradley is highly regarded by the Reds and has served as Alexander-Arnold’s deputy for the past two seasons. The Northern Ireland international signed a new contract to keep him at Anfield until 2029.

“To sign another contract, I'm very proud and happy to see what the next steps on our journey together will be,” Bradley told the club’s website. “I dreamed of obviously being able to play for the first team and things like that, make my debut. I don't know if you know if it's going to happen or not, you're just hoping almost. But to achieve all the things I've achieved with the club to this date is pretty special and I just want to keep making more memories together and keep it going.

“I think more than anythin,g I'm just growing into my body a bit more now. I feel a lot more physically strong, I feel quicker, I feel more powerful – and I think that's really helping me when I do play games. I think there's massive improvement from this time last year, and hopefully I can keep going on that trajectory and just keep getting better. I just want to keep improving, keep getting better every day. I just want to try to maximise whatever my potential is and try to be the best version of myself. Hopefully I can do that in the years to come and just keep getting better.”